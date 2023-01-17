2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko played out a 1-1 drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday at the Duns Park in their match day 13 clash.

Bibiani Gold Stars started the game in dominant fashion as they piled pressure on the champions in search of the opener.

Kotoko stood tall at the back as they repelled the incessant pressure that was mounted by the home side.

The tables turned as the champions came into the game stronger and found chances to have taken the lead but they were unsuccessful.

Laar Ibrahim almost gave Bibiani Gold Stars the lead with a fierce strike but his shot was saved by Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare.

Kotoko took the lead in added time in the first half through in-form striker Steven Mukwala as they ended the first half with a one-goal lead.

After recess, the home side was given a contentious penalty which Laar Ibrahim converted but his strike was saved by the Kotoko goalie before Yahaya Dramani tucked home the rebound to pull parity for Bibiani Gold Stars.

Mukwala nearly gave Kotoko the lead while Amankona also had an opportunity but they were all wasted.

Bibiani Gold Stars were awarded another contentious penalty in the 69th minute but Kotoko goalie Fred Asare saved it to preserve Kotoko's one point.

Elsewehere on Monday, Accra Lions moved to second place on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League log following a victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko's side bounced back to winning ways after defeating Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League match-week 13 encounter on Monday afternoon.