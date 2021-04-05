54 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko dropped two points after taking the lead against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The porcupine warriors were quick off the block as they stormed to an early lead after a brilliant goal from Brazilian import Fabio Gama.

It was the first goal for the nimble footed Brazilian playmaker who drove from the center circle before unleashing a right footed belter to open the scores for Kotoko in the 6th minute of the game.

The home side after conceding the goal settled into the game as started posing problems for the Kotoko back line as they pressed for the equalizer.

With six minutes to end proceedings, Samuel Boakye who was posing problems for the Kotoko backline pulled parity with a brilliant header.

VIDEO BELOW: