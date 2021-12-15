40 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko cannot catch a break as they dropped points for the second consecutive time at home after losing to King Faisal in their match day six clash.

After four matches it appeared all was well with the young expensively assembled Kotoko team as they had won all their matches.

But it appears the reds have now been handed a rude awakening that all is not well with the team and that there is now short cut to success.

Asante Kotoko hosted Real Tamale United in the late kick off of the Ghana Premier League matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The porcupine warriors started the game on the front foot but it was scrappy as the away side also has control of possession at some point.

Kotoko had a penlaty on the stroke of half time after Cameroonian striker Georges Etouga was brought down by the RTU goalkeeper after going round him.

Captain Ismael Ganiyu stepped up and struck the outside of the right post as the chance was spurned.

After recess Cameroonian import Etouga scored the opener after powering home a fierce shot from outside the 18 yard box to hand Kotoko the lead.

The reds had several other chances to have made the results safe but wasted them as RTU quickly grew into the game with several warnings.

David Abagnan Sandan bundled home a loose ball in the box after Abalora had initially saved a goal bound shot to silence the Kotoko fans.

The reds pushed for the elusive winner which never came despite mounting pressure and a raft of corner kicks and free kicks.

RTU were good value for the point as they were resilient and pressed on when they were down but Kotoko will rue their profligacy in front of goal.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: