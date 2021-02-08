1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko continued their rich vein of form on the road as they beat Karela United 2-0 at their impregnable Cosby Awuah Memorial Park (CAM) at Anyinase.

The porcupine warriors had played six games away from home in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season and have won two whiles drawing four.

Kotoko had played at Obuasi against Ashantigold, Berekum against Chelsea, Sogakope against WAFA, Dawu against Dreams Fc, Tarkwa against Medeama and came out unscathed at these very difficult venues.

On Sunday they showed every one why they are yet to lose a game away from home at the CAM Park.

