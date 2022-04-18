It was a game between two teams within polar opposites on the Ghana Premier League table as Kotoko  traveled  to Tamale to face relegation threatened Real Tamale United (RTU).

The Tamale  based side made light  work of the league leaders who are normally very good on  the road with a dominant start.

RTU began the game on a quick note with the home side asking all the questions of Asante Kotoko.

With one of their forays into the Kotoko box  Stephen Badu Dankwah was felled in the penalty box by Patrick Asmah and  the home side were awarded a penalty.

Ronald Frimpong stepped up and converted to give the struggling RTU the openining goal.

The first ended 1-0 in favour of the host but there was more drama in the second half where two more goals were scored.

RTU added the second goal in the 73rd minute with Hearts of Oak loanee Victor Aidoo the scorer.

Rhe  porcupine  warriors  were awarded a penalty of their own which was converted by Frank Mbellla Etouga for his 17th goal of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS BELOW;