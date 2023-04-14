26 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko's faltering league defense was confirmed on Friday afternoon when they tamely surrounded to Berekum Chelsea at Golden City Park.

The Reds were annihilated by a clinical Chelsea side as the reds walked away empty-handed in what was a tough afternoon.

Berekum Chelsea started the game on the front foot and almost took the lead in the 5th minute but the reds were saved by the goalpost as goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was clearly beaten.

The resultant corner kick was parried away by Danlad before Kotoko made their first incursion into the Chelsea area in the 12th minute as Isaac Oppong's cross was headed wide by Mfegue.

Richmond Lamptey tried a through pass to Mukwala but it was blocked before Berekum Chelsea wasted a free kick.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended goalless.

Five minutes after the recess the host broke the deadlock of the game when a long throw from the right flank of the Kotoko box was headed on by several players from both teams before Mfegue flicked the ball into the path of a Chelsea player.

Collins Ameyaw then sent in a cross and the ball was headed home by Kalo Ouattara who was sandwiched between two Kotoko defenders to send the home supporters into delirium.

The second goal followed a similar pattern with a cross from Collins Ameyaw from the left flank which was guided home by Kalo Ouattara who outjumped the Kotoko defender to make it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

Kotoko's woes were deepened with five minutes to end the game as Patrick Ansu put the icing on the Chelsea cake as he tapped home from a howler from Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim who dropped a cross to make it 3-0.

Berekum Chelsea is now in 8th position with 37 points while Asante Kotoko is temporarily occupying 5th place with 39 points after 26 games.

