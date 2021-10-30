14 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko sent a clear message to all teams they are competing with this season in the Ghana Premier League that they have a strong resolve.

The porcupine warriors left it very late in the game before crushing the dreams of the home side of walking away with even a point.

Four new players were handed starting berth as they made their debut for Asante Kotoko with Richmond Lamptey, Stephen Amankona, Joseph Amoako and Samuel Boateng all featuring.

On the opposite side the exciting teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was handed a start alongside Samuel Boakye who joined from Techiman Eleven Wonders while former Kotoko player Habib Mohammed could only watch the game from the subtitute's bench.

Asante Kotoko started the brighter of both sides as Stephen Amankona stung the palms of Dreams goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi with a fierce free kick after a foul.

Dreams FC had their moments as Fatawu Issahaku caused the Kotoko back line a lot of problems with his skill and run.

Fabio Gama soon announced his presence as he sent a fierce shot goalwards but was tipped wide by goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

The first half ended 0-0 as both teams failed to score but things changed in the second half as Dreams FC's Victor Oduro set up Sulemana Mohammed but his strike was pushed wide for a corner kick

Kotoko had shouts for a penalty after Stephen Amankona was seemingly fouled in the box but the referee waved away the appeals.

Moments later, Dreams FC should have scored as Samuel Boakye was cleanly put through on goal but Razak Abalora smothered his shot as he quickly came off his line to narrow the angle.

The opening goal finally arrived and it was such a beauty as teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku danced his way through a sea of legs in the Kotoko defence before poking home past the on rushing Razak Abalora to make it 1-0.

Dreams FC nearly made it 2-0 but Kotoko were saved by the post as Adamu Mohammed's left footed strike hit the post and went wide.

Kotoko had other ideas as in the 86th minute, Mudasiru Salifu finished off a nice team move which was started a the back to make it 1-1.

A minute later Kotoko were in front after substitute Isaac Oppong showed his keen eye for goal to make it 2-1 for Kotoko.

Deep into stoppage time, Dreams FC did not know what had hit them as Richmond Lamptey crushed a trade mark long range short from his sweet left foot to make it 3-1 for Kotoko.

