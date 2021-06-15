31 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated relegation fodder Inter Allies 3-2 in their match day 29 clash at the Theater of Dreams Park in Dawu Monday afternoon.

It was a nerve racking game for most Kotoko faithfuls but total entertainment for many neutrals as the game produced five goals with Kotoko edging it with a late stupendous header from young defender Andrew Appau.

The away side started the game in a dominant fashion as they caused a lot of problems for Inter Allies.

Kotoko finally opened the scores of the match in the 27th minute through captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The porcupine warriors created their opener from the left flank before Asmah crossed into the penalty box with Adomako connecting but missed the target before Gyamfi tucked home.

In the 39th minute, Alex Aso pulled parity for the home side after some lax defending in the Kotoko penalty box to make it 1-1.

A minute later Kotoko made it 2-1 through Evans Adomako but the home side nearly equalized through Richmond Lamptey but Razak Abalora pulled up an impressive save.

The porcupine warriors went into the break with a deserving 2-1 lead.

Inter Allies leveled the scores in the 63rd minute with a header from Andy Okpe to make it 2-2.

Kotoko took the lead with a gravity defying header from Andrews Appau who scored his first goal for Asante Kotoko.

The home side tried everything to get something from the game but Kotoko stood strong.

