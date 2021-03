10 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko made light work of lower tier side Ebony FC in a mid season friendly match played on Saturday morning at the club's Adako Jachie training grounds.

The porcupine warriors decimated Ebony FC by 5-2 with some forgotten players getting some minutes under their belts after a long lay off while some newly recruited players also played.

It forms part of the club's preparations towards the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.

