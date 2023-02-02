28 minutes ago

Karela United beat champions Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Thursday.

Karela United went into the game looking to right the wrongs against the League champions following a 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics on Sunday. Asante Kotoko were fired up for the points having produced a near perfect performance against Kotoku Royals on Sunday.

The defending champions – deservedly so, were in full control in the first half but failed to utilize their chances.

Steven Dese Mukwala and Eric Serge Zeze had some great opportunities but didn’t take them.

Midfielder Enoch Morrison saw his effort hit the framework in the 24th minute – a let off for Karela – leaving the score line unchanged.

The pendulum swung in favour of Karela United in the second half as they showed more hunger and desire for the three points. They were awarded a penalty kick on the hour mark after defender Mohammed Sherif brought down striker Emanuel Owusu Boakye.

Attah Kumi stepped up and blasted the ball into the net for the opener and eventual winner.

Karela held on to win the contest 1-0 to move to the 14th spot with 19 points – two points above the relegation zone.

