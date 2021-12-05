1 hour ago

Zubairu Ibrahim stole the show on Sunday with a dominant display as he scored thrice to help his side to a 3-2 win against Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League match day 6 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Heading into the match, Asante Kotoko had not lost a game with their only draw in the league coming last Sunday against Karela United.

Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue scored twice for the porcupine warriors but it was not enough as his side went home empty handed.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: