2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Asante Kotoko were held 0-0 by Bechem United at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park in a keenly contested encounter that saw Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim make brilliant saves to win them a vital away point on Tuesday.

It was their match day 19 clash but there was nothing to separate the top half sides despite several chances coming the way of each side.

Bechem United the home side caused lots of trouble for the Kotoko back line as goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim pulled off several saves to keep his side in the game.

There were some chances for Kotoko too but they could not convert as the game ended in a stalemate.

HIGHLIGHTS OF KOTOKO'S VS BECHEM UNITED BELOW: