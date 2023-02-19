1 hour ago

Out of sorts defending league champions, Asante Kotoko was held to a draw by new boys Nsoatreman FC on Saturday at the Nana Koramansah II Stadium.

There were familiar faces on the day as Kotoko flop Baba Mahama lined up against his former side as he had a point to prove Mohammed Alhassan made his Kotoko debut.

It was an evenly balanced game in the first half with Kotoko threatening the goal of their host on several occasions but could not break the deadlock

The reds had several chances to have won the game but as always either their finals pass or the finishing touch was lacking for the porcupine warriors.

Home side Nsoatreman FC was very tight at the back as they closed down spaces and stifled Kotoko's threat and played on the break.

Steven Mwukwala had a glorious chance with 20 minutes to end the game but his shot was blocked by the defence.

There was a huge shout for a penalty after the ball appeared to have come off the hands of Richard Boadu but it was ignored by the officials.

Nsoatreman nearly won the game at the death as Stephen Diyuo's goal-bound effort was saved by Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare.

Both teams had to settle for a draw in what was perhaps a fair results for the two sides.

VIDEO BELOW: