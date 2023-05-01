4 hours ago

On Sunday evening, Asante Kotoko and Tamale City played a 1-1 draw at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the betPawa Premier League match.

Asante Kotoko, the champions, looked to bounce back after a disappointing result against Accra Great Olympics in midweek. Tamale City, however, held on to earn a point in a frantic match.

Shadrack Addo, Dickson Afoakwa, and Enock Morison started for Asante Kotoko, while Tamale City coach Hamza Mohammed named Collins Amoah Boateng, Liventus Arthur, Sampson Eduku, and Cisse Tijani in the starting line-up.

Asante Kotoko took the lead in the 36th minute when Rocky Dwamena fired from 30 meters to beat Tamale City goalkeeper Cisse Tijani. However, Tamale City responded quickly and equalized through Yahaya Mohammed, who smartly headed home a delicious free kick from Liventus Arthur in the 41st minute.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko coach Abdulai Gazale brought on Rashid Nortey, Solomon Sarfo Taylor, and Matheus De Souza for Shadrack Addo, Dickson Afoakwa, and Enock Morrison, but their introduction didn't make the desired impact as Tamale City kept them at bay.

Both sides kept probing for the winner, but the match ended in a draw. The result completes a remarkable week for Tamale City, following their impressive 4-1 win against Accra Hearts of Oak in midweek.

Asante Kotoko are now 5th in the League table, seven points behind leaders Aduana FC, while Tamale City move to 15th place, level on points with 16th placed King Faisal.

