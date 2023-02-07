2 hours ago

League champions Asante Kotoko recorded yet another impressive result in the betPawa Premier League as they romped to a 4-0 win over Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports stadium Monday night.

The Reds were in dire need of a win to get their season back on track having lost 1-0 to Karela United in midweek. Seidu Zerbi named right back Augustine Agyapong in the starting lineup as he walked straight into the team after the heroics at the CHAN tournament.

Steven Mukwala scored a brace in between Rashid Nortey’s opener and Enock Morisson’s 4th goal.

Asante Kotoko were dominant from the get go with beautiful team chemistry and tactical proficiency.

Rashid Nortey tapped in from Richard Boadu’s pass to open the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors.

Steven Mukwala weaved his way through the Lions defence to increase the tally as Asante Kotoko went into the first half break with a 2-0 lead.

The Ugandan import Mukwala scored his second of the day to put the game beyond the visitors.

Former King Faisal midfielder Enoch Morrison put the nail in the coffin in the 75th minute to give Asante Kotoko a well-deserved victory.

The Porcupine Warriors have yet to lose a game at the Baba Yara Sports stadium this season following five wins and three draws in their last eight home matches as they moved back to the second spot with 27 points – four points behind leaders Aduana FC who are on 31 points from 16 League matches.

VIDEO BELOW:

https://youtu.be/v64_A-Jrm58