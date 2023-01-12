2 hours ago

Tamale City and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Wednesday as they scored two second half goals in a 1-1 draw. Defender Issah Nyaabila scored an own goal in the 83rd minute to give Asante Kotoko the lead but substitute Babamu Ibrahim capitalized on a sloppy defending in the box to smash home the equalizer three minutes later.

The champions went ahead after Issah Nyaabila directed a teasing low cross aimed at Samuel Boateng into his own net for the opener.

With the Champions cruising towards victory, Babamu Ibrahim, fired in a rebound after a poorly cleared throw in by the Asante Kotoko backline.

The result takes Asante Kotoko to the 3rd spot with 20 points – one point adrift of leaders Aduana FC and one ahead of arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who play on Thursday.

The League champions have yet to win a match in their last three outings.

VIDEO BELOW: