3 hours ago

In a pulsating Super Clash on Sunday, Asante Kotoko emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League, captivating fans at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Despite playing on Kotoko's home ground due to logistical reasons, Hearts of Oak faced a formidable challenge as the home team orchestrated a comeback, securing crucial three points and the first bragging rights of the season.

The match, relocated from the Accra Sports Stadium to Kumasi, witnessed two instances of confusion during the prelude.

Tensions rose as Hearts of Oak fans obstructed the entrance gate, and a brief chaos ensued when some Hearts of Oak players entered the Kotoko section during warm-up.

However, order was restored, and the match commenced with an exhilarating start.

Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Salifu's excellent free-kick delivery met Linda Mtange's exceptional header.

Kotoko responded just before halftime as Isaac Oppong's superb low effort found the net in the 44th minute.

Kotoko surged ahead in the second half, with Steven Mukwala capitalizing on Ayi's goalkeeping error to secure the rebound in the 55th minute.

Mukwala extended the lead with another goal, intercepting a back pass and calmly slotting home for the third. Although Martin Karikari pulled one back for Hearts of Oak, Kotoko held on for a significant victory.

VIDEO BELOW: