2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways against King Faisal after two successive draws in their last two games in the Ghana Premier League match day 23 clash.

The porcupine warriors inflicted a 1-0 win on neighbours King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium as they exacted revenge on their city neighbours.

In the first round, Asante Kotoko lost 3-2 when they were flying high in the league with their performance but they gave the Insha Allah boys are taste of defeat something Faisal have been experiencing a lot in the second round.

Asante Kotoko started the game on the front foot and their good start paid off for them as left back Imoro Ibrahim curled home a free kick from about 25 yards to make it 1-0 in the 4th minute.

Georges Mfegue also had a header saved by goalkeeper Frank Boateng before Imoro Ibrhaim struck the post with another free kick and had appeals for a penalty waved away by the referee.

VIDEO BELOW: