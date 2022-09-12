2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Burkina Faso side RC Kadiogo in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana champions were very dominant in the game and they had a lot of goal-scoring opportunities but wasted them.

Kotoko took a stranglehold of the game but their finishing was lacking till the youngster Isaac Oppong reminded everyone of his prodigious talents which shone very early last season but for injuries.

He ghosted into the opposition box before curling home the winner to hand his side the maximum points and the first victory for new coach Seydou Zerbo.

The match was played at the Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Benin after a last-minute change of plans behind closed doors.

Kotoko will host the Burkina Faso side next weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: