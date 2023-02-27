At the El-wak stadium, Legon Cities survived a late scare but hanged on to win 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. While Heart of Lions gave away a first half lead to lose 2-1 to Skyy FC at the Kpando Park.
VIDEO BELOW:
At the El-wak stadium, Legon Cities survived a late scare but hanged on to win 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. While Heart of Lions gave away a first half lead to lose 2-1 to Skyy FC at the Kpando Park.
VIDEO BELOW:
Send your news stories to Editor of Ghana Guardian via WhatsApp on +233501061949
Comments