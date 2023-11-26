1 hour ago

Medeama gave African giants Al Ahly a good fight on Saturday night in Cairo as they clashed in the CAF Champions League, but ultimately succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.

In the first half, Medeama exhibited a resilient defensive effort, holding Al Ahly to a goalless draw.

The Egyptian giants, visibly frustrated by the determined Ghanaian defense, struggled to break through.

However, the second half brought a shift in momentum. Al Ahly managed to break the deadlock in the 66th minute, courtesy of a goal from midfielder Kahraba.

breakthrough ignited the home side's spirits, leading to a second goal from midfielder Hussein El Shahat in the 75th minute.

The comprehensive victory was sealed in the 88th minute as Salah Mohsen netted the third goal, securing a convincing result for Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium.

This win places Al Ahly at the top of the group, level on points and goals with Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, who also secured a 3-0 win against Tanzanian side Yanga SC on Friday.

Medeama and Yanga find themselves without a point after the first matchday, looking for redemption in the upcoming fixtures on matchday two.

Medeama will host CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while Yanga faces the challenging task of hosting Al Ahly.

