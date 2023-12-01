4 hours ago

Medeama Sporting Club secured their first win in the group stages of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League campaign by defeating CR Belouizdad 2-1.

The match took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where Medeama SC faced off against the Algerian side after a previous loss to Al Ahli in the first group game.

In the intense contest, CR Belouizdad took the lead in the 39th minute with Abdelraouf Benguit converting a penalty kick.

However, Medeama SC quickly responded before halftime, as Daniel Lomotey found the back of the net after a push from the home side.

The second half witnessed a competitive battle as both teams sought to score a decisive goal. In the dying minutes of the game, Mamudu Kamaradin secured the victory for Medeama SC with a goal in the 94th minute, sealing a 2-1 win.

This crucial victory marks a significant step for Medeama SC in the CAF Champions League Group D, providing momentum and boosting their chances in the competition.

