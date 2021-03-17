7 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of another Brazilian player in the ongoing transfer window.

Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais a forward has signed a two and half year contract with the porcupine warriors.

The 27 year old forward has in the past played for Swedish sides Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF.

He is the second Brazilian player to join Kumasi Asante Kotoko after Fabio Gama was acquired by the club at the beginning of the current season.

Michael is a Fluminese yout team product and made 11 appearances for the Brazilian giants scoring just a game for his side.

VIDEO OF HIHGLIGTS BELOW: