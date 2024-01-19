1 hour ago

In a highly anticipated Group A clash at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria secured a significant victory by defeating hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0.

The match took place at the packed Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, providing fans with a pulsating contest between two African football powerhouses.

The only goal of the game came in the 54th minute when William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled.

Despite relentless support from the Ivorian fans, the Elephants couldn't find an equalizer, and Nigeria held on to secure the win.

The victory lifts Nigeria to four points, level with Equatorial Guinea at the top of Group A.

Cote d'Ivoire, with three points, remains in a challenging position and will likely need a win in their next match against Equatorial Guinea to advance to the knockout stages.

By subduing the hosts in their own stadium, Nigeria has not only revived their AFCON campaign but also sent a strong message to other teams in the tournament.

The Super Eagles demonstrated resilience and skill to secure a crucial win, setting the stage for the rest of their group stage matches.

📹 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦: 🇨🇮 0-1 🇳🇬

Captain William Troost-Ekong wins all 3 points for the Super Eagles from the spot. ✅#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #CIVNGR | @Football2Gether