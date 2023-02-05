1 hour ago

Real Tamale United's (RTU) Manaf Umar showed his former side Hearts of Oak what they are missing as he grabbed the winner and a contender for goal of the season as his side defeated the phobians 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale on Sunday evening.

It is the third defeat suffered by Hearts of Oak in the league as Aduana Stars have now opened a six-point lead over 5th-placed Hearts.

RTU have on the other hand atoned for the heavy defeat they suffered in mid-week at Bechem.

The away side Hearts of Oak started the game in dominant fashion as they asked RTU all the questions but could not find the breakthrough.

Kwadwo Obeng Junior who has been in fine form recently should have put Hearts ahead but he wasted the opportunity.

The home side briefly came into the game strongly but it did not last as the capital-based club asserted its authority on the game as Isaac Mensah headed into the gloves of the RTU goalie Yaw Osei.

After recess, RTU caused Hearts a lot of trouble but Manaf Umar scored that glorious goal with a looping volley from about 25 yards into the roof of the net.

It was too late for Hearts to react as they piled the pressure on RTU but to no avail as they depart Tamale empty-handed.

VIDEO BELOW: