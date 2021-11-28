1 hour ago

West African Football Academy(WAFA) left it very late on Saturday to secure their first win of the season against Great Olympics at Sogakope on their match day 5 clash.

The home side had to secure the win via a late penalty to earn a hard fought 1-0 victory over Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena.

Great Olympics were unfazed by the crowd at the Sogakope Park as they dominated the game for much of the first half but were unable to break the resolute backline of the host.

The first half ended in a goalless stalemate as none of the teams could breach each others back line.

After recess the away side almost found the opener but the timely intervention of WAFA goalie Osei Kwadwo Bonsu thwarted the efforts of Philip Nii Sackey.

WAFA probed for a goal but there were unable to breach the Olympics backline despite the numerous changes made.

Just as everyone thought the game was heading for a goalless draw, WAFA won a penalty after Marvin Owusu was deemed to have been upended in the penalty box by the referee.

Striker Justus Torsutsey stepped up and converted the penalty to give his side a solitary goal lead deep into injury time and their first win of the season.

VIDEO OF HIGHLIGHTS BELOW: