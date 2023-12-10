6 hours ago

An open declaration of support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Zongo communities is on the rise following his election as flagbearer of the NPP.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Bawumia was mobbed by enthusiastic worshippers at the Kumasi Central Mosque, and last Friday, the situation was not different when he visited the Darul Hadith Mosque in Kumasi Aboabo for Jummah Prayers.

Upon his arrival, Dr. Bawumia and his entourage had difficulties entering the mosque as scores of people emerged from their homes to cheer him on.

After completing the congregational prayers, he gave a brief address, in which he thanked the congregation for their prayers and support and also prayed for Allah to bless them all and the nation at large.

The Vice President warmed hearts in the mosque when he contributed 100,000 thousand cedis to an appeal fund to support an ailing member of the congregation who required urgent financial support.

As Dr. Bawumia spoke inside the mosque, scores of people had massed up outside, and as he emerged, they cheered wildly and sang in his support. Those who could not come closer to the mosque lined up at the edge of the street and cheered him on as he exited the community.