Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was in his utmost best when his St Fallen side defeated Servette to maintain their lead in the Swiss Super League.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper was the cynosure for the Gallen fans as his spectacular saves in Sunday's duel ensured they run away with the three maximum points.

FC St. Gallen won third duel of the season with Servette and it was ATI Zigi, who stood between the incessant attacks from Servette and victory.

The Eastern Swiss won 1-0 at home and remain the leader of the Super League ahead of the tied YB.

The only and decisive goal in the 38th minute was scored by Cédric Itten with a shot from an acute angle via the inside post.

For the Servettiens around coach Alain Geiger, it was the second loss in the last nine games, of which they have won seven.

St. Gallen as well as Servette showed in this attractive match that they are by no means the most successful two teams in the Super League in recent months.

After the spectacle to which both teams contributed, a 4: 3 would have been the more logical result than the 1: 0.

Lawrence Ati Zigi, the successor of Dejan Stojanovic in the St. Galler Tor, showed another fabulous performance.

For example, he defused shots by Dennis Iapichino and Grejohn Kyei in the 67th and 68th minute with brilliant parades.

In the afternoon, the inglorious was the stumbling of midfielder Victor Ruiz from St. Gallen in the 78th minute against Steve Rouiller. Ruiz was right to see the red card.

Watch the highlights below

https://www.bluewin.ch/de/sport/fussball-schweiz/schones-spektakel-und-nur-ein-tor-355573.html?fbclid=IwAR1tLCWjrZ3Y9A6ZnzNNCjh5AQjyDohGLVauSphlAVNEwQ5EVz0KnorPtWg#spark_seek=118s