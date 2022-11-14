2 hours ago

Mother of Hearts of Oak and Black Stars forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was overjoyed when he heard that his son has been selected among the 26 players to represent Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Hearts of Oak forward joins Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim in flying the flag for the domestic league at the Mundial.

Barnieh's overjoyed mother was speechless as he was interviewed by TV3 in their home in Kumasi after coach Otto Addo announced the final squad list.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has scored 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League since the start of the 19/2020 season He famously led the Black Satellites to win the U-20 AFCON

It has been a meteoric rise for the 21-year-old forward as he has been involved with the Black Galaxies and the Black Meteors among others.

He has been an ever-present for the Black Stars since Otto Addo took over although he has barely played but has been a part of the team since the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

The silky forward made his Ghana debut for Ghana at the Kirin Cup tournament against Japan and also made a brief cameo against Nicaragua in September's friendly.

He is not the only one as the likes of Osman Bukari, Ransford Yeboah Köningsdorffer and Kamal Sowah have all been selected for the tournament.

The 26-man squad will head for Abu Dhabi where they will be camping and preparing for the World Cup and will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17 before facing Portugal on November 24.

VIDEO BELOW: