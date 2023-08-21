1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq continues to shine in the Sweden Allsvenskan league, showcasing his prowess once again on Saturday afternoon with a stunning goal for BK Hacken against IK Sirius.

The young talent demonstrated his exceptional control and finishing abilities when he elegantly brought down a cross from the left flank inside the right side of the penalty area, before expertly slotting the ball into the net.

Sadiq's goal proved crucial as he secured the equalizer for his team in the fifteenth minute of the match. His exquisite strike leveled the score at 1-1 after BK Hacken had fallen behind early in the game.

Having played a pivotal role in helping BK Hacken clinch the 2022-23 Championship in Sweden, the 23-year-old Ghanaian forward has continued to shine in the ongoing season.

Despite missing four matches due to injury, Sadiq has already netted five goals in nine games, cementing his position as a top performer for the Yellow and Black outfit.

In their latest fixture, Sadiq's team made a thrilling comeback, winning 3-2 in front of their home fans, with the Ghanaian forward playing a full-throttle role throughout the match.

VIDEO BELOW: