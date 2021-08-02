1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Issah Abass was on the scoresheet for his side NK Rijeka on Sunday evening to help them earn a draw.

Rijeka drew 3-3 against Dinamo Zagreb away from home in the Croatian top flight league game.

The Ghanaian scored a brace to help his side secure a point in a very difficult away fixture in their match day 3 clash in the 2021/2022 football season.

It was a game which produced six goals with the Ghanaian scoring two for his side in an entertaining contest.

The on-loan striker scored his first in the 23rd minute and the second in the 38th minute before Joseph Drmic added the third goal.

Goals from Dino Peric, Lovro Majer, and Mislav Orsic saw Dinamo Zagreb restoring parity to force the game to end in a stalemate.

The Ghanaian forward joined the Croatian side on loan from German side Mainz 05 and is expected to play a big role for them this season.

