Jeffrey Schlupp joined Crystal Palace from Leicester City in the summer of the 2017/2018 season after helping the Foxes win their first ever Premier League title.

On 13 January 2017, after only four league appearances for Leicester City in 2016–17, he joined Premier League side Crystal Palace for a reported £12 million.

His first appearance for the club ended in defeat by three goals to nil to London rivals West Ham United.

Since then he has gone on to impress in different positions due to his versatility for the Eagles scoring some breathe taking goals in the process although he has had his fair share of injury worries.

That notwithstanding , he has been a fan favourite at the Selhurst Park.

Below are some goals he has scored for Crystal Palace since joining the club.

