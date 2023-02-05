52 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp did not only score a goal against Manchester United but the former trialist also nutmegged Brazilian midfielder Casemiro before he later saw red.

The home side opened the scores of the game in the 7th minute through a penalty kick that was beautifully converted by Bruno Fernandez after the Video Assistant Referee spotted a handball incident by Will Hughes.

Manchester United added the second goal in the 62nd minute through the in-form Marcus Rashford who scored his 11th goal since the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

But things turned ugly as Manchester United's influential Brazilian Casemiro was shown a straight red card after appearing to choke Will Hughes after a confrontation between Jeffrey Schlupp and Anthony.

The absence of Wilfried Zaha with a hamstring injury was not a major blow in that sense as it took a brilliant David de Gea save to deny skipper Marc Guehi and concede the corner from which Palace scored.

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scored a rare goal of beauty as he nonchalantly flicked a wayward shot from a Palace player into the roof of the net from a corner kick.

There were nervy moments for Manchester United after the eagles reduced the scores but they held on as they finished the game with a slender 2-1 victory.

Schlupp lasted 83 minutes before he was replaced by Jean Philip Mateta but had 42 touches, won 5 out of 7 ground duels, won 3 fouls for Palace, completed 2 0ut of 3 attempted dribbles, completed 2 out of 2 long passes and had 2 shot on target.

He scored his first goal in the league on Saturday in 21 league matches.

VIDEO BELOW: