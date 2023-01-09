58 minutes ago

Belgian forward of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Dokus scored for his French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes in the Coupe de France game against Girondins de Bordeaux.

Rennes defeated the lower-tier side 2-1 at the Matmut Atlantique on Saturday to book their place in the round of 16 of the competition.

The away side opened the scores for the red and black in the 23rd minute as Bourigeaud fetched the opener after a through pass from Theate.

Bordeaux fought back and managed to level the scores as the move was started by Pirringuel before Elis squared off for Maja who put the ball beyond Steve Mandanda to level the scores.

After recess, Stade Rennes regained the lead through Jeremy Doku in the 54th minute as he scored his first goal of the year for his side.

This was after some good works from Traoré and Bourigeaud before it was slotted home to make it 2-1 for Rennes.

The home side was reduced to ten men with half an hour to go as Bokele was shown a red card for a high foot challenge.

Jeremy Doku was substituted in the 74th minute and replaced by Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Stade Rennais will play Clermont Foot in the Ligue 1 on the 11th of January.

VIDEO BELOW: