The love of football transcends beyond every boundaries and limitations of life as the story of 67 year old Joseph Abbey portrays.

He is physically challenged but that has never hidden his affection for his beloved Accra Hearts of Oak.

Mr Abbey has not missed a Hearts of Oak for the past 50 years despite his physical condition as he has been going to the Accra Sports Stadium since he was 17 years to watch his darling club.

