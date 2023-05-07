2 hours ago

On Friday evening, Śląsk Wrocław played against Jagiellonia Białystok in a Polish Ekstraklasa match.

The German-born Ghanaian forward, John Yeboah, scored in the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

From the beginning, Śląsk Wrocław was focused on possession and high pressing, while Jagiellonia Białystok was waiting for counterattacks.

As the initial attacks slowed down, the pace of the game calmed down as half-time approached.

Both teams calmly tried to create a threat in their opponent's goal.

Śląsk had several chances from the left, but each of Victor Garcia's crosses was blocked, and Swinging tried his luck from a distance, but his shot flew over Zlatan Alomerovic's goal.

Just before the break, Śląsk took advantage of a mistake and took the lead.

The hosts' defenders had a problem with Verdaska's long pass, and John Yeboah slipped in unnoticed and scored.

Jagiellonia Białystok equalized in the 64th minute through Marc Gual from the penalty spot. John Yeboah played the full game and was a key player for Śląsk Wrocław.

VIDEO BELOW: