Crystal Palace and Ghana striker Jordan Ayew grabbed a brace to score his third goal of the season in the English Premier League in their 5-1 win over Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian striker has often been criticized for his lack of goals with some ridiculing him as a 'defensive striker' for his apparent lack of goals.

Ayew should have scored in the first half of the game as he headed narrowly wide from the far post from a corner kick.

Leeds United created all the chances in the first half as Luis Sinistera should have capitalized on a mistake by Palace captain Marc Guehi under one minute but shot narrowly wide.

There were many chances for Javi Gracia's side to have taken the lead but it was spurned but Patrick Bamford scored the opening goal for Leeds in the 21st minute.

On the stroke of halftime, Guehi grabbed the leveler for the away side after connecting with a pass from Jeffrey Schlupp after a set piece.

Jordan Ayew scored his first goal with a nice header from a cross to hand his side the lead for the first time in the game as he made it 2-1.

Eberechi Eze then slid home the third goal from a through pass from Michael Olise after a break from the halfway line.

Odsonne Edouard then added the fourth goal from a break as he shot across Meslier to make it 4-1 before Jordan Ayew was left free unmarked in the box to stick home his second of the day to make it 5-1 in the 77th minute.

Ayew and compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp were taken off in the 79th minute as Ayew was replaced by Philipp Mateta.

The 31-year-old striker has scored three goals in 30 matches in the English Premier League while providing two assists this season.

