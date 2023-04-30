10 minutes ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored once again for his side on Saturday in an entertaining Premier League game with West Ham United that ended 4-3 in favor of Palace at the Selhurst Park

Jordan Ayew continued his fine form since Roy Hodgson took over Crystal Palace from Patrick Viera, scoring his 3rd goal.

West Ham took an early lead when Tomas Soucek punished Michael Olise's failure to clear a corner, Palace swung the game in their favour with three goals in an impressive 15-minute spell.

Jordan Ayew levelled within six minutes with a first-time finish at the end a slick move, before the returning Wilfried Zaha finished from Eberechi Eze's pass across the six-yard box and Jeffrey Schlupp added a third after dispossessing Soucek.

A superb first-half took another twist when West Ham again capitalised on a corner, Michail Antonio heading in at the back post to reduce the deficit before the break.

Eze's penalty restored Palace's two-goal advantage midway through the second half after he was judged to have been fouled by Nayef Aguerd - but the Hammers defender made amends as the visitors responded with a scrappy third from yet another set-piece.

However, David Moyes' side could not find a late equaliser to boost their survival prospects and West Ham remain five points above the relegation places with five games remaining. Ayew becomes the first Ghanaian player in Premier League history to be directly involved in 50 Goals but has scored 4 goals this campaign with 1 assist in as many games.

