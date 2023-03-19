2 hours ago

In-form Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil was on target for his Belgian side KRC Genk in their 1-1 drawn game against Cercle Brugge on Friday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The home side began the match on the front foot and their dominance paid off on the cusp of halftime when Ayase Ueda grabbed the opener in the 40th minute.

League leaders Genk upped the ante after conceding the goal but the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Cercle Brugge.

After recess, the away side came strongly into the game and in-form Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil grabbed the leveler for his side with a pass from Tanzanian striker Ali Mbwana Sammata in the 54th minute to make it 1-1.

The Ghanaian winger has now scored 12 goals for his side while providing 12 assists and is Genk's top scorer with four goals after the departure of Paul Onuachu to Southampton.

Paintsil is part of Ghana's 25-man squad list that will play against Angola in the 2023 AFCON double header.

VIDEO BELOW: