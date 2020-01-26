3 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have recorded a nil lead in the first half of the super clash encounter with Accra Hearts of Oak.

The phobians started with blistering pace wasting all the cahnces that came their way but Kotoko who took so long to come into the game took the lead in the 17th minute.

Kotoko won a free kick on the right side of the pitch and Augustine Okrah headed with the back of his head across goal to give Kotoko the lead.

More is expected in the second half but watch the goal scored by Justice Blay.

VIDEO BELOW:

VIDEO COURTESY: @GHLeagues on Twitter