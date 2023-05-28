3 hours ago

In a captivating finale to their Premier League campaign, Southampton bid farewell to the season with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium.

The match witnessed the impressive performance of Ghanaian and Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, who scored his first two goals for the club.

Liverpool took an early lead through Diogo Jota, capitalizing on Romeo Lavia's errant pass. Roberto Firmino, in his final match for the Reds, extended their advantage to 2-0 after just 14 minutes.

However, Southampton quickly responded as James Ward-Prowse found the net, followed by Kamaldeen Sulemana, who scored his maiden goal for the club, bringing the score level.

Sulemana continued to dazzle after the break, completing the turnaround shortly into the second half.

VIDEO BELOW: