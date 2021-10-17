10 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was on target for his French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes with an audacious strike o give his side a 2-0 lead.

Rennes defeated Metz 3-0 at their own backyard on Sunday afternoon with the pick of the goals being that sweet strike by the Ghanaian prodigy.

The 19 year old was sent a long ball which he beautifully collected on the right flank before nutmegging his marker and nonchalantly flicked the ball into the roof of the net to give his side a 2-0 lead and score his fourth goal of the season since joining the French side in the summer from FC Nordsjaelland.

Kamaldeen played in Ghana's double header win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier and lasted 68 minutes in the game before he was taken off for Lovro Majer.

Rennes took the lead in the 24th minute through Gaetan Laborde before the Ghanaian prodigy added the second goal before Martin Terrier put the icing on the cake with the third goal on the stroke of halftime.

