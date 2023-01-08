5 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Kelvin Abrefa scored for his side Reading in the English FA Cup third-round clash against West Bromwich Albion(WBA) on Saturday.

Abrefa opened the scoring when his looping cross flew over goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and went in off the far post just before half-time.

Striker Long settled the tie for Paul Ince's side late on with a well-placed low strike from just inside the box.

It was Reading's first win in any cup competition since 2020.

Watford, who made 15 changes to their squad because of injuries and other absences, improved in the second half but were unable to create enough quality chances in a one-sided game.

The hosts started the game on the front foot and rarely let up.

Femi Azeez set the tone with a powerful curling strike from just outside the box that sailed just over the bar in the opening 10 minutes.

The Reading striker, who was an absolute menace in the first half, then fired a cheeky left-footed low drive from the corner of the box minutes later only to be denied by Okoye's superb save at his near post.

Lucas Joao squandered a golden opportunity to put Reading in front just before half-time when a poorly cleared ball by the Watford goalkeeper landed at his feet, but he failed to get a clean shot away from 16 yards and the ball flew well wide of the target.

Watford's shaky defence was finally breached minutes later when Abrefa's cross found its way into the back of the net in added time.

While Abrefa lasted the entire 90 minutes, compatriot Baba Rahman who played at left wing back was substituted in the 86th minute. VIDEO BELOW: