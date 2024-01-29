11 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster of English descent Kobbie scored his first-ever goal for the senior side of Manchester United in the FA Cup win over Newport County.

The 18-year-old played a significant role in the Red Devils' 4-2 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup, securing a place in the competition's fifth round.

Following the game, the emerging midfielder described the experience of scoring his inaugural goal for Manchester United as a dream come true.

He shared his excitement, stating, "It is a big point in my career. To score my first goal, I have been dreaming of this moment for a long time. So it has been amazing."

Mainoo emphasized the importance of every cup win at this stage of the season, highlighting the team's collective goal of winning a trophy.

Regarding the team's mindset when Newport County drew level after being two goals down, Mainoo explained, "Back to basics. We have great players who can create goals at any time, so when we go 2-2, it is never really a panic. It's just getting back to the things we are good at. It's 0-0 again, so we can always score more."

As Kobbie Mainoo continues to make strides in his career, his contribution to Manchester United's recent victory adds to the promising trajectory of the young midfielder.

