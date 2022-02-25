3 hours ago

Works at the Asante Kotoko Adako Jachie project site is taking shape as the first phase is close to completion.

The first phase will include the club's secretariat and other officers being moved from the current Odeneho Kwadaso location to Adako Jachie.

It will help the club in its administrative work while also giving the club the needed base to renovate their current secretariat.

They will also secure high end equipment for their new secretariat as the staff are complaining of the present ones as old.

Local construction firm NOM company limited began the project in October 2020 and at the time the club said the project was expected to be completed in three months time.

The company is expected to construct a swimming pool, Health Department that will have a doctor's room, physiotherapy room, technical room, Secretariat, Gymnasium, dressing room with washrooms, a canteen among others.

It was supposed to have been completed by January 2021 but due to some delays the project completion date has been pushed back.

But it is expected to be completed in time before the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season starts.

