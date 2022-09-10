3 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus scored two goals for Ajax on his second start of the season as his side Ajax comfortably defeated Heerenveen 5-0.

Goals from Kenneth Taylor, Davy Klaassen and Brian Brobbey made the demolition exercise complete.

It was Ajax that kicked off the match and immediately took the initiative. That led to the opening goal within four minutes. After a wonderful opening by Daley Blind and quick action by Devyne Rensch, space was created for the team from Amsterdam, after which Kudus served Dusan Tadic at a high pace. The Serb then gave in, after which Klaassen was able to head in completely unmarked.

After more than fifteen minutes, Taylor made it 2-0. It was the result of a Michael Reiziger devised variant on a free kick.

Tadic and Steven Bergwijn took place behind the ball, but to everyone's surprise, the captain passed to Taylor. The midfielder acted quickly and placed the ball in the corner.

After the break, Ajax immediately made a substitution. Rensch left the field and was probably allowed to take his rest in the run-up to Liverpool – Ajax, while Jorge Sánchez came in and could therefore participate for a whole half. Just like in the first half, Ajax quickly managed to score again after the break.

After a corner from Tadic, the ball stayed and Kudus knew what to do with it. The Ghanaian scored from close range for the 3-0. VIDEO BELOW: