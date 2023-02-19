1 hour ago

Kudus Mohammed scored the clincher for resurgent Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam and dedicated the goal to fallen former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu as they defeated Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 at Johan Cruyff arena on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Ajax started the game in dominant fashion and perhaps should have scored earlier than they did as they created a lot of openings.

Dusan Tadic opened the floodgates as he scored in the 6th minute of the game before Kenneth Taylor added the second goal in the 27th minute.

The Serbian who is captain of the Dutch champions added the third goal from the spot in the 64th minute before Kudus Mohammed added further gloss to the scoreline with a sublime free kick from about 25 yards.

Just as he scored he lifted his shirt to pay tribute to his Black Stars colleague Christian Atsu who was found dead on Saturday.

Kudus Mohammed has now scored nine goals in 21 matches for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie this season while providing one assist.

VIDEO BELOW: