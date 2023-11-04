14 hours ago

Ghana and West Ham midfielder Kudus Mohammed has scored yet again for his side in their ongoing English Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon at the G Tech Community Stadium.

The 22-year-old midfielder grabbed the equalizer for his side after Neil Maupay had given the Bees the lead of the game in the 11th minute.

Kudus Mohammed elegantly restored parity for the away after acrobatically connecting with a cross from Michail Antonio in the 19th minute of the game to make it 1-1.

The Ghanaian was once again involved in the second goal which gave the Hammers the lead heading into the half time break as he kneed the ball into the path of Jarrod Bowen to make it 2-1 for the Hammers.

He joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer and has since scored five goals, two in the Premier League for his club.

West Ham went on to lose the match as they were beaten 3-2 by an own goal.

VIDEO BELOW:

What a stunner by Mohammed Kudus ⚽

The Ghanaian sensation lights up the field with an incredible goal, sparking West Ham's comeback in style ⚔

Stream #GoalRush live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x