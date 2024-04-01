13 minutes ago

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on March 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

In Saturday's intense clash against Newcastle United, West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus achieved a significant milestone in the Premier League, reaching double figures in goal contributions.

Despite his standout performance, West Ham suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at St. James' Park.

The 23-year-old midfielder showcased his attacking prowess by netting West Ham's second goal of the match, further solidifying his growing tally of goal involvements.

Kudus's goal, just before halftime, provided the Hammers with a crucial lead after Michail Antonio had earlier equalized following Alexander Isak's penalty opener.

Continuing to shine, Kudus demonstrated his versatility by assisting Jarrod Bowen for West Ham's third goal in the 48th minute, further underlining his impact in the team's offensive play.

However, despite West Ham's early dominance, Newcastle United staged a remarkable comeback, with Isak converting another penalty and assisting Harvey Barnes to level the score at 3-3.

In the final moments of the game, Barnes secured the victory for Newcastle with a decisive goal in the 90th minute, stunning the visitors.