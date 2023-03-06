4 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Poku was among the goals when his Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC defeated Portland Timbers 3-2 on Saturday at the BMO Stadium

The 21-year-old Ghanaian forward clinched the winning goal for his side with a sublime effort from distance.

Veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini opened the scores for his side in the 24th minute before Carlos Vela added the second goal in the 34th minute from the spot.

Opoku scored the third goal for his side which proved to be the winner in the 52nd minute in a 3-2 win.

Portland Timbers tried to mount a comeback as Evandro Ferreira scored in the 62nd minute and Cristhian Paredes in the 84th minute to make it 3-2.

Kwadwo Opoku had 47 touches, completing 13 of his 16 passes, winning 11 ground duels, being fouled 5 times and recovering the ball 4 times.

He also won 3 of his 4 tackles, successfully dribbling twice, and winning a penalty that led to Vela's goal. This was Opoku's first goal of the 2023 MLS season.

